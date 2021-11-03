Posted: Mar 11, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Phillips 66 published its inaugural Human Capital Management Report on Thursday, a comprehensive look at the company’s approach to building a high-performing organization, with workforce metrics, details on the employee experience, and insight on the culture that makes Phillips 66 a premier workplace for its 14,300 employees.

In a statement, Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland said:

“Our people are among the brightest in the industry. Creating an environment where they can thrive helps our company play a pivotal role in solving one of the most important issues of our time: how to meet the world’s growing energy needs while achieving a lower-carbon future.”

The report chronicles some of the company’s responses to the unprecedented challenges of 2020, including the pandemic, a series of natural disasters and social unrest. Garland, noting the company’s achievements during the volatile year, said 2020 “revealed in our people a remarkable ability to innovate, solve problems creatively, work together and achieve excellence.”

The Phillips 66 report covers, among other things:

The key principles that shape the company’s human capital management strategy.

Phillips 66’s efforts to build a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

The benefits that cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive.

The full report can be found at phillips66.com/hcmr.