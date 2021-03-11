News
Bartlesville
Classic Golf Tournament to Benefit Chamber Depot
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Classic Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 6th, at the Hillcrest Country Club.
Lunch will start at 11:00 a.m. A shot gun start for the tournament will take place at noon. The tournament is an opportunity to form a team and play on a member only course while enjoying a friendly business-to-business competition.
The tournament benefits the Chamber’s Depot Preservation Fund. The cost to attend is $500 per team and $125 per golfer. A registration link can be found here.
