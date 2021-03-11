Posted: Mar 11, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Nearly two weeks have passed since the Washington County Election Board re-located to the Fourth Floor of Bartlesville City Hall from the County Courthouse across the street.

Once Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House gets some cabinets built and installed, Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they'll more than likely hold an open house. He said they want to get voters in Washington County familiar with the new Election Board offices at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Commissioner Dunlap said there may be some hiccups when they do early voting at the new location, but he believes the Election Board staff will get those worked out. He said the move was an excellent idea and will benefit Washington County in the long run.

No date has been set yet for the open house. Commissioner Dunlap said he would speak with District Judge Linda Thomas and others to discuss what they would like to do with the vacated space at the courthouse. He said there has been an expressed need for a fourth courtroom in the courthouse, so they may have to bid the project if and when a plan is set in stone.