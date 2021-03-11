Posted: Mar 11, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 694 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s situation update. The provisional death count has increased by 89, bringing the total to 7,433. There are 268 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 122 active cases in the latest report. Osage County is reporting 93 active cases in Thursday’s report. Nowata County is listing 28 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.