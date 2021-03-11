Posted: Mar 11, 2021 10:57 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Stitt said on Thursday he will be issuing an executive order on Friday, and he said it will not have any statewide restrictions on events.

"There will be “no statewide restrictions on events and I’ll be removing the requirement to wear masks in state buildings,” Stitt said.

Governor Stitt also stated that COVID-19 will never fully go away, and Oklahomans need to continue to do their part.