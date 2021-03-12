Posted: Mar 12, 2021 9:22 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

The KWON Cooking Extravaganza is BACK for another great show at the Bartlesville Community Center Tuesday, April 20!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine reminded us that the 2021 General Admission Show Tickets will go on sale to the public starting March 15 at the BCC Box Office for $11.00 or online at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com or call 918-337-2787

VIP tickets will be sold exclusively at the KWON. For more information call Tina at 918-336-1001.

If you purchased a 2020 General Admission ticket please visit or call the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office to exchange it for a socially distanced, reserved seat for the 2021 show.