Posted: Mar 12, 2021 11:54 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 11:55 AM

Ty Loftis

Class Days will begin on Saturday afternoon, as seniors from Barnsdall and Dewey will be on hand sharing their favorite memories and playing their favorite music.

Dewey Class Days can be heard on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 beginning at 1 p.m. Seniors Kylie Rodriguez, Jaci Pierce, Sarah Brown and Daniel Cross will reminisce about their favorite times while attending Dewey Public Schools. Thank you to Bartnett IP, LPL Painting, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Arvest Bank, Patriot GMC, Regent Bank, Senator Julie Daniels, Pizza Hut, Representative Judd Strom and Medicalodges of Dewey for making the broadcast possible.

Barnsdall Class Days can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1, AM 1500 beginning at 1 p.m. as well. Hannah Hatfield, Mystical Mayo and Ashley Johnson will be in-studio sharing their favorite stories from their time at Barnsdall Schools. Thank you to LPL Painting, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Performance Operating Company, Patriot GMC-Hyundai, B&B Lumber, Pizza Hut and the Barnsdall Nursing Home for sponsoring Barnsdall Class Days.