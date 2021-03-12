Posted: Mar 12, 2021 3:36 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 3:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve ODOT County Certification Maps and County Action Reports for Districts Two and Three of the County when they meet on Monday.

The Commissioners approved a similar item for District One last Monday. Commissioner Mitch Antle explained then that ODOT publishes their map of the roads that they drive in Washington County for the purpose of payment to the County in order to maintain those roads. He said ODOT has asked Washington County's Commissioners to look over the map and clean it up.

Commissioner Antle said it's their responsibility to let ODOT know what roads Washington County should and shouldn't be paid for based on their findings. He said it's a great opportunity for them to make sure that Washington County is getting all the funding they can get from the State of Oklahoma.

A declaration of surplus of a SCAG Mower from the Washington County Free Fair may follow. The Washington County Commissioners may go on to approve a resolution to dispose of the stolen Free Fair mower as well.

A quote for a countertop with Storage Cabinet and Plexiglas Protection Guard as presented by Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House may be approved by the Commissioners.

Lastly, the Commissioners may approve a letter of agreement between Stroman & Associates and the Washington County Fairground Trust Authority.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.