Posted: Mar 13, 2021 4:51 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2021 9:31 AM

Tom Davis and Ty Loftis

Moore and Piedmont Public Schools have terminated their contracts with NFHS following an announcer's racist comments made Thursday night before a girl's basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest City.

A racist rant at the high school basketball game was caught on microphone. The man, who may have been a commentator for the state tournament, was using racial slurs and cursing about the Norman Lady Tigers basketball team.

Other schools using NFHS are considering terminating their contracts with the organization. The OSSAA has recommended that schools partner with NFHS Networks for the state basketball tournament. There is a direct link at ossaa.com for the public to access their broadcasts. Piedmont Public Schools made this post on their Facebook Page:

"In support of all student-athletes, Piedmont Public Schools has removed its endorsement of the OSSAA preferred partnership with NFHS Network for the streaming of the 5A State Basketball Tournament."