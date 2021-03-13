Posted: Mar 13, 2021 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2021 10:04 AM

Tom Davis

Moore and Piedmont Public Schools have terminated their contracts with NFHS following an announcer's racist comments made Thursday night before a girl's basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest City as Dewey High School awaits the findings in the investigation into the incident.

The OSSAA has recommended that schools partner with NFHS Networks for the state basketball tournament.

We spoke with Dewey Supt. of Public Schools Vince Vincent regading the issue and the agreement they have with NFHS.

Vincent said: