Posted: Mar 13, 2021 8:20 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2021 8:28 PM

Garrett Giles

While the Caney River at Bartlesville has crested and has began to decrease, Washington County Emergency Management advises that flood waters continue to be problematic in some areas.

The Caney River near Ramona is still on the rise, and WCEM officials say the river should crest slightly above flood stage early Sunday morning. Officials also say the dams at Copan and Hulah Lakes are still releasing minimal amounts of water in order to allow the local runoff to subside.

Several area roads have water over them, so you're asked to avoid roads that commonly flood. Silverlake Road south of Bartlesville is closed due to water on the roadway. Roadways in the Oglesby area are flooded. South Johnstone east of Circle Mountain is also closed at this time due to high waters.