The 5th Annual March Against Meth will be held at Saturday, March 20, 6pm at Get Real Ministries, 420 SW 14th St. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Pastor Rando Gamble and his wife Shiloh annouced that Get Real Ministries is bringing awareness and resource help for those in addiction and families that have a family member struggling in addiction at this event.

Gamble said, "There will be amazing success testimonies, along with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and will be available to talk with. We will fight the fight with you!"

Pastor Gamble calles it "a HOLY SPIRIT REVIVAL with baptisms, free food, free clothes, and free love all paid for by Jesus"

The Gambles also remind you to check out their Jesus Burger event every 3rd Saturday 6pm at Get Real Ministries 411 W 14th St.

Vendors will be on site with free food and drinks. From 2-4 p.m., speakers will share a message of awareness and personal testimonies of meth’s destruction and dangers to the nation’s youth.

Recently, Get Real Ministries took over the Thift Harbor store and re-named it Get Real Thrifty at 208 E 2nd St. in Bartlesville. Pastor Gamble says the hope is that families can get what then need at a great price with the profits going toward the Get Real Ministries outteach programs such as the monthly Jesus Burger events and the March Against Meth to name a few.