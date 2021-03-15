Posted: Mar 15, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 1:51 PM

Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) County Certification Maps and Action Reports for Districts Two and Three of Washington County were approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said this was similar to an item that they approved for District One last week. Commissioner Antle said they found a total of 108 road segments between the three road districts that were in error. He said District Two had 45 corrections while District Three had 38.

From there, the Washington County Commissioners approved a Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Grant Award. Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the grant was for road projects in District Two.

A stolen SCAG Mower from the Washington County Free Fair was declared as surplus by the Commissioners. Commissioners Antle said the mower was stolen from the County Fairgrounds in Dewey back in September 2019. He said it was on the County's inventory list for all this time and they saw a need to clean up the inventory on Monday. The SCAG mower has been replaced. Sheriff Scott Owen said the stolen mower is in the National Crime Information Center's database, so if the mower is found, the County could recover it.

A letter of agreement between Stroman & Associates and the Washington County Fairgrounds would be tabled by the Commissioners later in the meeting.

The Washington County Commissioners would approve the County Court Clerk's Management and Preservation Report for the month of February that came in at $28,374. They also approved a request to approve the allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax in the amount of $11,852.85 split between the cities and towns in Washington County.