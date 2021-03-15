Posted: Mar 15, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Custom Cabinets will install countertops and Plexiglas at the new Washington County Election Board offices located on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall.

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said they'll have countertops installed near the entryway with storage underneath. House said Plexiglas will be installed atop the countertops as well. She said the items will be a nice addition that will make their new space very presentable when people walk in.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the $10,400 quote from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets on Monday morning. House said they anticipate the work will begin as soon as possible.