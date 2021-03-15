Posted: Mar 15, 2021 3:15 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 3:15 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is in the middle of an eight-year plan to improve county roads and bridges. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, John Blickensderfer with Guy Engineering gave a presentation as to where things stand from a year ago.

Blickensderfer says that the county can't afford to any projects right now, but they are in good shape financially. He goes over some of the projects currently being worked on.

There was no action taken on Monday. The commissioners will review the information that Blickensderfer shared with them and consider making amendments to the plan at a future meeting.