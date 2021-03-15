Posted: Mar 15, 2021 8:09 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 9:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The dogs have their bite back after the Dewey City Council approved revisions for two of the City's Code of Ordinances on Monday night.

The Council voted unanimously to add and remove language from Section Four of the City's Code of Ordinances pertaining to animals, including the addition of the term "tethering." Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the approved definition of tethering states that no person shall tether an animal to a stationary or inanimate object as a means of confinement or restraint unless such a person is with the animal and the animal is at all times visible to such person. He said the tether must be constructed of material sufficient to restrain the animal but not place the animal in danger or injury or death.

The definition of tethering further states that at no time shall the tether extend over an object or edge in such a manner that could result in strangulation, entanglement or injury to the animal. Logging chains and vehicle tow chains may not be used to tether an animal. The addition of weight to an animal's collar, harness, chain, or tether is also to be prohibited.

The term under leash is intended for transporting an animal from place to place, and for temporary use only. The same term already meant that an animal is to be securely held, restrained and confined by his owner, member or family or agent, by means of a strap, chain, rope, cord or other device not exceeding eight feet in length, and in such manner as to prevent the animal from attacking any person.

The term "confined on premises" saw some language removed from its definition on Monday night. "Confined on the premises" now means that an animal is securely and physically confined and restrained on and within the premises of the owner by means of walls or fences. Language stating that an animal is securely and physically confined and restrained "...by rope, chain, leash or other device, of such strength and size as physically to prevent the animal from leaving the premises" was deleted from the definition.

When it comes to keeping dogs within Dewey city limits, the revised ordinance states that "... dogs shall be kept in any pen, lot or enclosure of 200 square feet in area for each dog, in which areas must be five feet or more in width." Language stating that dogs shall be kept "... on a leash or chain of sufficient length or mobility as to permit each dog to occupy any area of no less than 100 square feet in area..." was removed.

The Dewey City Council also weighed in on Section 10 of the City of Dewey's Code of Ordinances pertaining to Offenses and Crimes. The Council voted 4-1 in favor of adding language to the ordinance, which will state that, "It shall be unlawful for any person to charge with electricity or electric current or cause the same to be done on or to any fence within the city limits of Dewey, Oklahoma, with the exception of commercially manufactured devices solely intended for the use of canine confinement are permitted." Mayor Tom Hays voted no on this revision, citing safety concern for the public, especially children.

Animal Control Officer Gary Carter said the ordinances should directly affect 25 people in the City of Dewey. He said it shouldn't be difficult to help them get into compliance with the new ordinances out of the 3,500 people that live in the City.

Councilwoman Kay Bales said that the ordinances aren't about the people but rather the dogs. Bales said the ordinances are about the health of dogs. She said dogs that are chained aren't pets.

Councilman Cordell Rumsey stressed the importance of Officer Carter being able to enforce the ordinances. Rumsey said his only concern was adding enough language so Officer Carter could actually enforce the ordinances in areas where there are truly issues surrounding animal abuse in the community.

Trease said that the revised ordinances didn't have an emergency clause attached to them so they won't go into effect right away. He said he'd like to spend the next month educating the public about its enforcement. Mayor Hays said he was in favor of the idea. He said it was important to have discussion like they did on Monday night because it'll guide their discussions and teachings with the public in the future.

Trease said Dewey's Animal Control Officer would take all circumstancs into consideration while looking to enforce the revised ordinances. This is an item that the Dewey City Council discussed earlier in January before action was taken on Monday night.