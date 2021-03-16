Posted: Mar 16, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 10:31 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 232 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s situation update. The state’s provisional death count number has risen to 7,568 which is up 13 deaths since Monday’s report. Currently, 277 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 116 active cases, a decrease of five cases since Monday’s report. Osage County is listing 92 active cases, down two since the latest update. Nowata County is reporting 24 active cases, down one case since Monday.