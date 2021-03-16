Posted: Mar 16, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 12:58 PM

The Dewey Public Works Authority has received its permit and has the green light to start on the 1400 Road Wastewater Extension Project.

City Manager Kevin Trease said pipe and rock will be ordered soon for the project that will stretch 1,200 feet along 1400 Road at the City of Dewey's northern city limits. He said they'll also order three manholes for the project.

Trease said there is no timeline as to when they'll get the equipment. He said they'll be at the mercy of the manhole factory, but as soon as they get the manholes, the project will become a priority.

The 1400 Road Wastewater Extension Project will allow for restrooms at the nearby baseball fields. Trease added that it will provide sewer to the 40-acres the City of Dewey owns in the area.The Dewey City Council has expressed a desire to develop the area in the future. The acreage is currently leased to a farmer.

The cost for the project is approximately $11,200. Trease said the City of Dewey will do the work. He said they may not have to run equipment and the project will be done in-house.

The project could be completed this summer.