Posted: Mar 16, 2021 12:17 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 12:17 PM

Ty Loftis

A water line break caused the City of Barnsdall to be without water on Sunday night and into Monday evening. A main line in the City Lake busted, which caused contamination of the water, as that line crosses over a creek.

A temporary line was installed late Monday night. The water was brown, but they hope to have the permanent line put in later today. The water may stay brown for a couple of days due to the contamination, but it should return to normal by the weekend.