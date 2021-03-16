Posted: Mar 16, 2021 1:31 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The below zero temperatures that we saw in February are a thing of the past, but at a recent city council meeting in Pawhuska, Dave Osborn with the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority gave a recap as to just how significant the winter storm was.

Osborn said despite the high costs, they had no choice but to keep spending because the alternative meant people’s lives could be at risk if they were to shut down the power.

Osborn went on to talk about the rolling blackouts that took place across different towns in Oklahoma, including Pawhuska.

Osborn commended the City of Pawhuska and its city workers for working so hard throughout the storm.