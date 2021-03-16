Posted: Mar 16, 2021 1:44 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 1:44 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested after an alleged domestic incident occurred on Friday, March 12. Zachary Dipman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge domestic abuse assault & battery.

According to an affidavit, Dewey Police officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Creek Avenue. A female victim stated she had a hard time remembering what occurred prior to officers arriving. Dipman and the victim had been arguing and she remembers him shoving her into a door frame.

The victim noticed blood on her arm. She claims to have picked up knife to try to get Dipman to leave. He allegedly charged at her and she dropped the knife. A female witness separated Dipman and the victim. Two children were present in the home during the incident.

Dipman posted a $10,000 bond. A no contact stipulation remains active.