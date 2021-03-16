Posted: Mar 16, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wants one and no appointment is needed. As more and more people have come to get their vaccination, it has come to the attention of many that it may be necessary to make a new and improved Osage Nation health care system. Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear explains what he is doing to move the project forward.

Standing Bear says a bill has been introduced into the Osage Nation Congress and he hopes they will support those efforts. He goes on to encourage everyone to think about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Osage Nation Health Department is open Monday through Friday during regular business hours.