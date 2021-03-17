News
Oklahoma
Oklahoma AG Says the Stimulus Bill Could Threaten Tax Cuts
A provision of the latest federal stimulus package could threaten a series of state tax cut bills moving through the Legislature, Attorney General Mike Hunter said Tuesday.
Hunter, a Republican, said a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress by party-line votes prohibits states from cutting taxes until 2024 if they get funds from the $1.9 trillion package.
“The federal stimulus bill might prohibit Oklahoma from providing this economic relief without losing its share of federal funding to high-tax states,” Hunter said in a statement. “From a broader perspective, the problem my colleagues and I have with this language is that it is unconstitutional.”
Hunter joined 21 other state attorneys general in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seeking clarification on the issue.
