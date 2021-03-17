News
Local News
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 9:24 AM
Cherokee Nation to Remember those Lost to COVID-19
Garrett Giles
The Cherokee Nation will hold a virtual COVID-19 memorial service in remembrance of those in the tribe that were lost to the coronavirus over the past year.
The event will be live-streamed on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page on Thursday, March 18th at 7:00 p.m. March 18th signifies one year since the loss of the first Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation citizen due to COVID-19.
« Back to News