Posted: Mar 17, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 10:21 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a new 7-day rolling average of 467 new cases per day. The state’s provisional death count has gone up by 52 deaths since Tuesday’s report. Currently, 270 Oklahomans in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 116 active cases for the second consecutive day. Osage County is listing 92 active cases for the second straight day. Nowata County is reporting 24 active cases once again on Wednesday.