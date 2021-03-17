Posted: Mar 17, 2021 11:52 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 11:53 AM

Garrett Giles

A Skiatook woman has been booked into the Osage County Jail and could face a murder charge after she allegedly lit her uncle on fire.

According to the Osage County Jail Booking Report, Taima Latawn Young was arrested for First Degree Arson. ONN's Jacquelyn Scott said Irving Brown, 64, died on Monday night.

Authorities state that Young poured gasoline on Brown and lit it. Young will appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

We will have more information when it becomes available.