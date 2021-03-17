Posted: Mar 17, 2021 1:38 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department will be traveling to Hominy offering a COVID-19 vaccine this Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hominy Community Center. They will also be at the Grayhorse Community Center on that same day from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is for both Native Americans and Non-Native Americans aged 18 and above.

All you have to do is show up with a photo ID and a previously established health chart isn’t needed. There won’t be any COVID vaccinations taking place at the Osage Nation Civic Center on that day.