Posted: Mar 17, 2021 1:48 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 1:48 PM

Max Gross

The murder trial against Shawn Lynch is expected to begin Monday at the Washington County Courthouse. Lynch is accused of shooting and killing Kolton Edwards in May 2019.

Last Wednesday, a material witness, Karah Chaney was in court after failing to appear for a hearing on December 16, 2020. Chaney has since bonded out of custody.

At a preliminary hearing in July 2019, a roommate testified that Lynch shot Edwards three times from about 30 feet away in the living room of the residence. Both the victim and the defendant lived together at a residence on Sooner Park Drive in Bartlesville.

The trial was scheduled originally for the spring of 2020 but has been moved back for numerous different reasons. Lynch remains in custody on a $950,000 bond. He is being represented by Sapulpa attorney Benjamin Waters.