Posted: Mar 17, 2021 1:51 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 1:53 PM
OSSAA to Address Relationship with NFHS Network After Racial Slur Incident
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released an additional statement regarding the racial slur stated by Matt Rowan and directed at the Norman High girls basketball team during a state playoffs live stream last Thursday.
The OSSAA stated it will no longer contract Rowan or his company, OSPN Live, and is re-examining how its broadcasts for playoff and championship events are conducted and to prevent future incidents.
“We are committed to managing this process in a responsible and sensitive manner,” read the statement, published Tuesday evening.
Last Friday, Norman Public Schools announced it would no longer use the NFHS Network to broadcast its games and rely on its local partner, SportsTalk Media.
