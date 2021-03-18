Posted: Mar 18, 2021 10:57 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 11:20 AM

The Oklahoma Senate unanimously advanced legislation recently that would modernize the state's Open Meeting Act.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said Senate Bill 1032 would require all public meetings at a physical location include a livestream for citizens to be able to view meetings virtually, unless the governmental entity faces technical or logistical difficulties.

Commissioner Antle said Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox has a set up in the Board Room at the WCEM that they would like to install at the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. He said it would include cameras in the basement to provide flexibility for training purposes and infrastructure improvements in the Commissioners' Meeting Room on the second floor.

In a statement, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat said:

"Local, county and state entities were forced during the pandemic to move public meetings online. The move provided more access to citizens to participate in government at all levels. It makes sense to incorporate those new technologies into public meetings moving forward. Doing so will increase transparency and accountability of government at all levels, the whole purpose of the open meeting laws."

All of the ideas for the Washignton County Administration Building are preemptive at this time. Senate Bill 1032 has advanced to the Oklahoma House of Representatives. It would automatically allow for completely virtual public meetings immediately upon declaration of emergency by the governor, in all counties covered by each emergency declaration.