Posted: Mar 18, 2021 11:34 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 11:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management and the Washington County Fire Department have challenged their partners to Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

WCEM Director and Washington County Fire Chief Kary Cox challenged the fire departments in Wann, Copan, Dewey, Ochelata, Oglesby, Ramona and Owens to take part in the event. He challenged the men in each department to show them how much of a man they really are by walking a mile in her shoes.

All they have to do is get ahold of the gang at the Emergency Operation Center in Bartlesville. Cox said they'll show they how to sign-up.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will take place on Saturday, April 17th, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Everything will start at the corner of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Keeler in Bartlesville. The event is being put on by Sexual Assault Forensic Exams - Nowata, Osage, Washington counties (SAFE-NOW).

You can register online at oksafenow.org. Registration costs $20. Individuals and teams are welcome to attend.