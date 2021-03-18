Posted: Mar 18, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready confirms that COVID-19 vaccinations won’t affect policyholder’s life insurance benefits. He also urges Oklahoma consumers to be cautious about social media misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Mulready said social media posts have falsely indicated that getting a COVID-19 vaccine could threaten life insurance coverage claiming the vaccines are experimental and not tested for safety.

“This is simply not true,” said Commissioner Mulready. “Whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, these vaccines received Emergency Use Authorizations after the Food and Drug Administration determined their safety and efficacy. I assure you that getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not impact your life insurance benefits.”

Tyler Laughlin, Regional Vice President of the American Council of Life Insurers, agreed.

“Life insurance policies are very clear on what might cause your insurer to deny a benefit,” said Laughlin. “Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Commissioner Mulready encourages Oklahomans to contact their insurer if they have any questions or concerns about the details of their life insurance policies.

If you have questions about other insurance issues, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at oid.ok.gov.