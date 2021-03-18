Posted: Mar 18, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 2:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has announced applications for the 47th Cadet Lawman Academy are open until Thursday, April 1st. The free, week-long summer program is open to students between their junior and senior years of high school with a 2.0 GPA or higher. Students applying must also be physically able to participate in all activities as well as have signed endorsements from their high school principal or superintendent, an Oklahoma Elks Lodge president and an OHP trooper.

The program offers students insight to a law enforcement officer's training and way of life and a first-hand look at what it takes to be a trooper. Students get training in precision driving, traffic and boating law enforcement, firearm instruction, self-defense and law enforcement history.

The program combines classroom instruction with real world experiences. Students will receive presentations from the OHP bomb squad and see how drug interdiction K9s operate.

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol does not use Cadet Lawman as a recruiting tool but many of our alumni go on to become troopers or work in law enforcement," said Captain Jansen

Troopers, officers, communications officers and other law enforcement personnel staff the program. It is sponsored by the Oklahoma State Troopers Association, the Oklahoma Elks Majors Project and CUDD Pressure Control.

This year's program is being held Sunday, June 6th through Saturday, June12th, in Warner, Oklahoma on the Campus of Connors State College. Visit the link for a form to apply.