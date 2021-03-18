Posted: Mar 18, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 2:33 PM

Max Gross

The Osage Nation is offering special assistance for its citizens. The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program was announced by the Osage Nation on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The temporary program operates on supplemental funding from the US Treasury Department to help combat the risk of homelessness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osage households who are low income, or newly low income due to layoffs, business loss, health issues or other financial factors directly caused by COVID.

Any Osage living in Oklahoma is welcome to apply for the program. The program provides past due rent and utilities as well as future rent. It also assists with COVID caused relocation expenses. Your total household income cannot exceed 80% of the U.S. median income to qualify.