Posted: Mar 18, 2021 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 2:52 PM

Max Gross

Renovation to Adams Golf Course in Bartlesville are already showing dividends. New bunkers installed at the course in 2019 are continuing to show value. Even with heavy rains this week the course remains in pristine shape.

Adams Golf Course Superintendent Jody Shahan, Director of Golf Jerry Benedict and Head Professional Jimmy Howe penned a letter to members of the city council thanking them for approving the new bunkers previously.

An excerpt from the letter read, “The savings in maintenance has been tremendous.” Shahan previously spoke on the value on the bunkers.

This project was funded as a part of the 2018 G.O. bond schedule. Also, Dale Forrest donated $57,400 to cover bunker liners, other materials associated and installation as well. 29 bunkers were lined and replaced in the spring of 2019 as a part of the maintenance project.