Posted: Mar 19, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office could be receiving a radar traffic counter soon.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said he is in the process of getting a new radar traffic counter for District One, and would rather transfer the old device to the WCSO than surplus the item. He said the system identifies speeds and vehicle lengths.

Commissioner Antle said the company that makes the radar traffic counters does make law enforcement specific devices, however, it would cost $4,300 to purchase one. He said the company offered him $200 in trade-in value on the one he currently has, so they'll use device within the community in a different way.

The radar traffic counter will help the Washington County Sheriff's Office measure speeds and vehicle lengths in a given area, and if they see peaks, they can police that specific location. Sheriff Scott Owen said the device will help them allocate their resources properly. He said it will be a community policing tool.