Posted: Mar 19, 2021 9:23 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

What can our state elected officials do to protect us from the lawmakers in Washington, DC. That was a question asked of Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 on Friday.

According to our state lawmakers, a resolution voicing our opposition to federal overreach is about all they can do. The main issue is HR1 at the national level that congress wants to wrest away control of elections from each state and federalize them.

Another issue is one that is being fought by Attorney General Mike Hunter and 21 other attorneys general is over a provision of the latest federal stimulus package that could threaten a series of state tax cut bills moving through the Legislature.

Hunter, a Republican, said a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress by party-line votes prohibits states from cutting taxes until 2024 if they get funds from the $1.9 trillion package.