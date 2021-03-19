Posted: Mar 19, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

New Harmony Road, also known as North 4015 Road, east of Bartlesville officially closed on Friday where it meets U.S. Highway 60.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland reminds us that the closure could last for a period of two weeks, weather permitting. Copeland said weather could play a factor, so if we get more rain like we have been getting recently, that could extend the closure. He said they don't anticipate weather to delay the project, but it's always possible.

You're asked to avoid turning down New Harmony Road from Highway 60, but the highway will remain open to traffic heading east and west. Undersheriff Copeland said this closure will allow road construction to make necessary grade adjustments to the intersection. He said U.S. Highway 60 will remain open for all traffic traveling east and west.

Undersheriff Copeland said motorists needing to get to N 4015 Road (New Harmony Road) will be detoured to Bison Road via West 2200 road. He said detour signs will be posted in the affected areas.

Motorists, traveling on US Highway 60 east of Bartlesville to the county line, are encouraged to drive the posted speed limits in the construction zone. Undersheriff Copeland said there are many people at work on the project and that they're using heavy equipment. He said it's important that you watch your speed while driving through any construction zone because it keeps you and those that are working safe.

This project, by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, is nearing completion and is not only making the roadway wider but also to raise it in certain areas to eliminate the flash flooding that has/had been an issue for many years.

Local emergency personnel are aware of the closure and are planning ahead to ensure timely response is still available.