Posted: Mar 19, 2021 10:12 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. National Weather Service in Tulsa announced on Friday that rain will begin to spread back into the area on Monday morning and it will continue through the day and overnight hours.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday into early Tuesday, but overall severe weather potential will remain relatively low. Most of Nowata, Osage and Washington counties could see over an 80-percent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.