Posted: Mar 19, 2021 11:06 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 11:48 AM

Tom Davis

Four members of the Oologah Class of 2021 will highlight their years in school and send shout outs to classmates on 100.1 KYFM Saturday starting at 1pm.

Join Houston Skjersoth, Kendra Jones, Landon Kellogg and Kaylee Sabharwall for all the fun.

Class Days are brought to you by Totah Communications, Senator Julie Daniels, Bartnet IP, VVEC Verdris Valley, Totel CSI, Patriot GMC, Oklahoma Wesleyan Universtiy and Pizza Hut