Posted: Mar 19, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a report of a green kayak that was floating down the Caney River on its top near the Cherokee Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police couldn't locate the kayak, citing that it may have traveled farther down river. No person could be located either. Police report at this time that they believe it was a kayak that got away from someone.

Police were also waiting at the Tuxedo Bridge for the kayak but saw nothing.

We will have more information when it becomes available.