Posted: Mar 20, 2021 4:34 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2021 4:34 PM

Tom Davis

Four members of the Oologah Class of 2021 highlighted their years in school and sent shout outs to classmates on 100.1 KYFM this past Saturday.

Houston Skjersoth, Kendra Jones, Landon Kellogg and Kaylee Sabharwall hosted the fun.

Class Days were brought to you by Totah Communications, Senator Julie Daniels, Bartnet IP, VVEC Verdris Valley, Totel CSI, Patriot GMC, Oklahoma Wesleyan Universtiy and Pizza Hut

