Posted: Mar 22, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Approximately 1,000 square feet of sidewalk will be replaced and removed in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a $10,800 quote from E.E. Brown Concrete Construction, Inc. on Monday morning. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they'll repair troughs in the area as well. He said the brick is flaking, which is created a tripping hazard in the area. Cones have been place in the area for that exact reason.

Commissioner Dunlap said he has known Mr. Brown for many years as he has done plenty of work for him personally in the construction business. He said he knows Mr. Brown will produce quality work and has a crew big enough to do an excellent job in a short amount of time.

The project will begin on Friday, March 26th. Commissioner Dunlap said they may not have it done by the following Monday, but they'll have a safe walkway to and from the Judicial Building. He said he doesn't suspect the project would take longer than a week to complete.