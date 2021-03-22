Posted: Mar 22, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and they were able to get a number of things accomplished.

The commissioners signed a proposal pending legal review that will allow producers of the film, “Gray Horse,” to use the Kennedy Building, along with other county-owned property.

The commissioners received a published statutory audit report from December 31st of 2021 for District Two. There were no findings in that published audit.

There was one utility permit signed for district two and a resolution was signed certifying that no federal funding will be used in a road improvement project along W. 43rd Street in Osage County.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.