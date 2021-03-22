Posted: Mar 22, 2021 2:15 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been more than a year since the Osage County Courthouse has either been closed altogether or opened at limited capacity. As time goes by, district one commissioner Randall Jones knows it is important to remain cautious, but also get back into a sense of normalcy.

County Clerk Robin Slack and Jones talk about the county employees who have been offered a vaccine and how that could impact re-opening the courthouse.

There was no action taken regarding changes being made to policies and procedures for those entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings at Monday's meeting.