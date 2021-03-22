Posted: Mar 22, 2021 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 3:08 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Christian Liston was charged with recklessly handling a firearm and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a Friday arrest in Bartlesville.

According to an affidavit, two victims reported that while driving on the 100 Block of Howard Avenue in Bartlesville Liston fired two shots at their vehicle. A witness claimed that Liston was paranoid because the vehicle was driving slowly by his residence on Katherine Avenue.

Officers made contact with Liston and five grams of methamphetamine were located on his person after a search. Liston claims that he fired two “warning shots” into the ground.

Liston was originally released on a $500 bond per the bond schedule for the methamphetamine charge. He was then booked back into the Washington County Jail after a motion to increase the bond was filed.

Assistant district attorney Will Drake requested $100,000 bond. However, district judge Linda Thomas set the bond at $50,000.