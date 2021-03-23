Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A man driving a car reported stolen out of Wisconsin was arrested in Dewey on Saturday, March 20. A man later identified as Jekhi Dillard could faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing an officer.

Dillard was pulled over by Washington County deputies near County Road 1200 and Highway 75 in Dewey. The Nissan Sentra the defendant was traveling in did not have a license plate. When deputies approached the vehicle the defendant did not comply with orders to roll down his window or exit the vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of La Crosse, Wisconsin. The defendant was detained and believed to match the descriptors of Jekhi Dillard who was a wanted suspect.

Dillard claimed to be a ‘sovereign citizen’ and did not need to identify himself. The defendant identified himself as “[expletive] Da World Walking [expletive]” during arraignments on both Monday and Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse. He also claimed to be the “Lieutenant Attorney General of the United States.”

Bond was set at $7,500. He is due back in court on Wednesday where charges could be presented.