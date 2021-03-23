Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

In addition to the MAP testing that Pawhuska Schools has recently launched, they have also developed a program that allows teachers to track how well a student is doing on a day-by-day basis. This program will track anything from grades, absences and discipline throughout the year for individual students and an entire grade. Superintendent David Cash states how the system works.

Cash, along with Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore and the building principals are able to find students struggling in class by using this system and Cash hopes they will be able to get out in front of any problems before it becomes too late.

Pawhuska is the first school in the State of Oklahoma using this program.