Posted: Mar 23, 2021 3:18 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska schools will be holding enrollment for Indian Camp Elementary students on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the elementary school. Wednesday is the only day Pawhuska is taking requests from parents so that their student can be taught by a certain teacher this fall.

Students entering pre-kindergarten must be above the age of four prior to this coming September. Those entering kindergarten must be five years or age or older by September 1st. It is recommended that you bring shot records, along with a birth certificate, social security card and a CDIB card for enrollment. Masks are required to enter the building.