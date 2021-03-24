Posted: Mar 24, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

More upgrades will be coming to Skiatook’s Central Park. The City cites that a grant will help pay for the next phase of upgrades. Katie Delong with the City of Skiatook says the City will soon begin accepting bids for construction.

In 2012, playground equipment and a splash pad were installed. Now they plan to install basketball courts, tennis courts, bathrooms, a walking trail and a large covered area for the new amphitheater.

It is estimated that the work will cost 1.7 million dollars with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department matching half of that cost. The next phase is expected to be complete in 2023.